Here's good news for all Tovino Thomas fans as the actor was discharged from the hospital today afternoon. He was earlier taking treatment for his stomach injury. There were reports that he had suffered an internal injury while shooting for an action scene for his next, Kala. While the actor was admitted to an ICU, we are glad to report that his condition improved with time and he was even discharged today afternoon. Actor Tovino Thomas Slams AHP & Bajrang Dal Members For Vandalising Sets of Church Built For Malayalam Movie Minnal Murali.

Despite his discharge, the actor has been advised complete bed rest for the next couple of weeks. He won't be able to resume the shooting of Kala anytime soon. The movie is based on the concept of Man vs Wild and will revolve around the subject of evolution. The film had resumed its shooting on September 7 after receiving a nod from the state government in regards to COVID-19 precautions. Minnal Murali Teaser: Tovino Thomas Drops the First Footage of His Superhero Film and We Are Super Excited (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet

#TovinoThomas got discharged today from the the Kochi hospital where he was treated for a stomach injury that he picked up during the shoot of an action scene. He returns home and will be taking complete rest for a few days. @ttovino #tovino pic.twitter.com/PeCMdzdBhq — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 12, 2020

Speaking about his injury, a source close to the actor in his earlier interaction with ToI had said, “Doctor has asked him to take three weeks rest. The injury happened two days back while shooting an action sequence for Kala. It has huge actions sequences. He was having unbearable stomach pain and was taken to hospital. There is a nerve bleeding and he will be fine after three weeks rest. There is an internal haemorrhage and he is under observation."

