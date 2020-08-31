Tovino Thomas will be next seen playing the role of a superhero in the upcoming film, Minnal Murali. The first footage of the film has released on the internet. Minnal Murali teaser will impress you to the core. When you hear superhero, you expect it to be a CGI spectacle. Almost a sensory overload of it. But Minnal Murali looks different. It seems more grounded in its approach. The first teaser tells us that the titular superhero gains a reputation as the local vigilante. A lot of people are after him. Minnal Murali: Tovino Thomas Drops the Exciting First Look Poster Of His Multilingual Superhero Film (View Pic).

Minnal Murali also introduced us to the superpowers that the hero possesses. He has the abilities of super speed, super strength, and reflexes faster than a ninja. While for the most part, we see the superhero in very pleb clothes, somehow covering his face to conceal his identity, we do get to see him design a costume. We should get a look at the costume soon. Minnal Murali Vandalism Controversy: Kerala Police Arrest Two For Vandalising Tovino Thomas' Film Church Set (Details Inside).

Watch The Teaser of Minnal Murali Here:

The energetic background score makes the teaser interesting. Shaan Rahman has scored the film. Vlad Rimburg, who has worked on Sultan and Baahubali 2, has directed the action stunts. Sameer Thahir is the man behind the lens. Basil Joseph has directed the movie produced by Sophia Paul. The movie which is set to release in five languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. See, now that is a pan-India approach.

Minnal Murali's supporting cast includes Aju Varghese, Baiju, Harisree Ashokan and Femina George A release date is the to be set for the film. We are super excited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 09:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).