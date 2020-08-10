August 10, is a sad day in the history of Tamil cinema as veteran producer V Swaminathan died of COVID-19. He had tested positive for Coronavirus and was admitted at a private hospital in Chennai for the past week, seeking treatment. However, he breathed his last on Monday (August 10). He is survived by wife Lalitha and two sons Ashwin and Ashok and was 67 years old at the time of his death, reports in India Today stated. Veteran Bengali Actor Arun Guhathakurta Dies of COVID-19 Complications in Kolkata.

V Swaminathan was one of the three owners of Lakshmi Movie Makers production house which is said to be one of the leading ones in the Tamil film industry. In fact, Swaminathan had also been a part of the industry for the past two decades, having backed acclaimed films. Ashwin, Swaminathan's son is also an actor. Former Dream Street Member Chris Trousdale Dies At 34 Due To COVID-19 Complications, Family Releases Statement (View Post).

Celebrities including Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, director Ponram took to Twitter to condole the death of Swaminathan and extend their prayers to his bereaved family. Our deepest condolences are with Swaminathan's family.

