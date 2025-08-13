Chennai, August 13: Superstar Rajinikanth is set to celebrate a golden milestone this August 15, marking 50 years since his debut in Tamil cinema. The legendary actor first appeared on the silver screen in K. Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal, released on Independence Day in 1975, beginning a journey that would make him one of the most celebrated figures in Indian film history.

In the five decades since, Rajinikanth has acted in more than 165 films across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and other languages, earning a reputation as Tamil cinema’s biggest superstar and the “revenue king” of Indian cinema. His inimitable style, screen presence, and ability to connect with audiences across generations have cemented his place as an enduring cultural icon. ‘Coolie’: Tamil Nadu Government Permits Special Shows for Superstar Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Movie on Opening Day Amid Massive Demand for Tickets.

As the anniversary approaches, messages of congratulations have been pouring in from across the film industry and political spectrum. Among them is Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai, who issued a heartfelt statement lauding Rajinikanth’s career and character.

“To the great hero of the silver screen, Superstar Rajinikanth, on this milestone of a half-century in your film journey, from the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, heartfelt wishes,” Selvaperunthagai said. ‘Coolie’: Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin Watches Rajinikanth’s Film; Says He ‘Enjoyed the Power-Packed Mass Entertainer’.

“Your dedication, hard work, integrity, and simplicity serve as a role model for all. Your contributions to social service and the film world are unforgettable. May you live many more decades in health and happiness. Wishing you long life, well-being, and perpetual shine.”

Rajinikanth’s influence extends well beyond cinema. Over the years, he has earned admiration not only for his on-screen performances but also for his humility, philanthropic efforts, and ability to inspire millions. Fans often refer to him simply as “Thalaivar” (The Leader), and his popularity cuts across age, region, and language barriers.

With August 15 approaching -- a date that holds both national significance and personal importance for the actor -- his admirers are preparing to celebrate the golden jubilee of his cinematic journey in grand fashion. For them, it is not just the commemoration of a career but a tribute to a man whose name has become synonymous with superstardom in Indian cinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2025 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).