Former Dream Street Member Chris Trousdale Dies At 34 Due To COVID-19 Complications, Family Releases Statement (View Post)

Singer Chris Trousdale, who was a former member of the Dream Street boy band, died on June 2, 2020 due to complications related to COVID-19. He was 34 at the time of his passing. A family member of Trousdale confirmed to Deadline.com that the singer and actor passed away at a Burbank hospital, California. Trousdale's family posted a statement on the singer-actor's official Instagram account. Wajid Khan Died of Cardiac Arrest, Had Tested Positive for COVID-19, Confirms Brother Sajid Khan.
The statement confirmed the news of Chris' passing and read, "He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world. Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that you respect their privacy at this time of grieving." Andrew Jack Passes Away At 76, Star Wars Actor Suffered From COVID-19 Complications.
It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness. He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world. Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that you respect their privacy at this time of grieving. Should you wish to make a donation in his honor, please give to ASPCA.
The family also mentioned in the statement that whomsoever wished to make any donations in the singer-actor's honour should do so to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Unfortunately, Chris' death comes only 9 days before he was all set to turn 35 years old on June 11. Patricia Bosworth, Actress-Turned-Author, Dies From COVID-19 at 86.
Chris' Dream Street Bandmate Jesse McCartney also dedicated a post in his late bandmate's honour.
It pains me to say that an old friend, Chris Trousdale, from my early days in the music industry has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Chris had an explosively charming personality with boundless amounts of talent. Together we made up two of the five members of a boyband called DreamStreet. We were young kids with budding talent who shared an overwhelming love for music and performing. Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing every eye to what he was doing on stage. As an incredibly trained dancer, he would pick up an entire dance number in a matter of minutes; something that would take the rest of us days. I truly envied him as a performer. We were a part of something people never get to experience in an entire lifetime at the tender ages of 12 and 14. Although we were a band for only 3 years, at that age, it felt like a lifetime and we built a real brotherhood. In later years, we would grow apart as our lives would take different turns, but I would often reflect on our early days together and think about how exciting it all was. My deepest sympathies go out to his mother whom I know cherished him dearly. RIP Chris. I’ll never forget your smile. #DreamStreet #ChrisTrousdale
It can safely be said that Chris had a short but rather celebrated life. He began his career in the industry when he was only 8 years old with Les Miserables, followed by the Broadway production of Glee. After becoming a popular face with other plays like The Wizard of Oz and Beauty And The Beast, Chris was roped in to join the boy band Dream Street which included Dream Street, working with Jesse McCartney, Frankie Galasso, Greg Raposo, and Matt Ballinger in 1999. After the band went their separate ways, Chris went on to pursue solo career interests. While his loss will remain irreparable to one and all, may his soul rest in peace!