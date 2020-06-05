Former Dream Street Member Chris Trousdale Dies At 34 Due To COVID-19 Complications, Family Releases Statement (View Post)

Chris Trousdale Passes Away at 34 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Singer Chris Trousdale, who was a former member of the Dream Street boy band, died on June 2, 2020 due to complications related to COVID-19. He was 34 at the time of his passing. A family member of Trousdale confirmed to Deadline.com that the singer and actor passed away at a Burbank hospital, California. Trousdale's family posted a statement on the singer-actor's official Instagram account.

The statement confirmed the news of Chris' passing and read, "He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world. Although it felt like he belonged to us all, the family is requesting that you respect their privacy at this time of grieving."

The family also mentioned in the statement that whomsoever wished to make any donations in the singer-actor's honour should do so to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Unfortunately, Chris' death comes only 9 days before he was all set to turn 35 years old on June 11.

Chris' Dream Street Bandmate Jesse McCartney also dedicated a post in his late bandmate's honour.

It can safely be said that Chris had a short but rather celebrated life. He began his career in the industry when he was only 8 years old with Les Miserables, followed by the Broadway production of Glee. After becoming a popular face with other plays like The Wizard of Oz and Beauty And The Beast, Chris was roped in to join the boy band Dream Street which included Dream Street, working with Jesse McCartney, Frankie Galasso, Greg Raposo, and Matt Ballinger in 1999. After the band went their separate ways, Chris went on to pursue solo career interests. While his loss will remain irreparable to one and all, may his soul rest in peace!