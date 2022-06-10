Actor and music director Vijay Antony on Friday announced that the first schedule of shooting for director Suseenthiran's Valli Mayil had been wrapped up. Taking to Twitter, Vijay Antony said, "Valli Mayil first schedule 'inithey mudinthathu' (The first schedule of 'Valli Mayil' ended on a sweet note)." Agni Siragugal Teaser: Vijay Antony and Arun Vijay Face Off in This High-Octane Actioner (Watch Video).

The film, the shooting of which began in Dindugal, is to be shot in various places across the state including Kodaikanal, Theni, Karaikudi and Palani. The story of the film, rumours suggest, is set in the eighties and will feature Telugu actor Sunil among others. Interestingly, this is the first time that Sunil will be acting with Vijay Antony. Vijay Antony’s Next Goes on Floors; Actor Begins the Shoot of His Untitled Movie With Puja Ceremony.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Apart from Sunil, the film will also feature director Bharathiraja, Sathyaraj, Faria Abdullah and Redin Kingsly among others. Set to release in five languages including Kannada and Hindi, the film has music by D. Imman and is being produced by Nallusamy Pictures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2022 07:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).