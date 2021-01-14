Silambarasan and Nidhhi Agerwal's film Eeswaran has been making all the right kind of noises ever since its announcement. The audience was eagerly waiting to see if the makers would opt for an OTT route for the film or will wait like many other films to release in theatres. The makers decided to give the audience a full cinema experience and released the film in theatres. People were excited to see Silambarasan and Niddhi on the big screen and arrived at the cinemas in great strength to see their favourite stars. Eeswaran Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Silambarasan and Nidhhi Agerwal's Film Falls Prey to Piracy?

Twitter soon was buzzing with discussions about the film. Many hailed the maker of Eeswaran to opt for a theatrical release of the film. Netizens are clearly loving the film and have started putting their views on it as well. Twitteratis called the film a clean family entertainer and said that it was the Pongal winner. The background music and the energetic screen presence of Silambarasan is also being also hailed by the audience.

Falls under a template, but there is sincerity in the writing that #Suseinthiran couldn't accomplish in his previous films. @SilambarasanTR_ underplays and delivers when needed. #Eeswaran — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) January 14, 2021

#Eeswaran a Pakka family entertainer for Pongal. Clean, Neat, Beautifully shot movie. @SilambarasanTR_ anna azhagu 😍 bliss to watch. The vibe of the movie 💯✅ @MusicThaman 🥳🥳🥳 thanks @Dir_Susee sir 🙏🏼 #SilambarasanTR bloods get ready for #MaanaaduMotionPoster loading 💯 — அஸ்வத் (@aswathofficial) January 14, 2021

Efforts pay off big, #Eeswaran does a masterclass & becomes the Pongal winner of the theatrical releases.@madhavmedia @DCompanyOffl — Cinema Calendar (@CinemaCalendar) January 14, 2021

#Eeswaran a perfect pongal treat for all fans and family audiences.🔥 Thanks to Dir #Susienthiran for this Wonderful Family entertainer.❤️ Good start on Day 1, lot more to come in the Upcoming days.😎#EeswaranFromToday @SilambarasanTR_ pic.twitter.com/Sj8QXLzJZf — メமதுரメ ☞Micheal☜ (@MaDhuraMiCheal) January 14, 2021

50% Occupancy Doesnt Effect #Eeswaran 😍💥 Super Happy. #Eeswaran Big Plus is BGM & Energetic Screen presence of @SilambarasanTR_ Sure shot Family Entertainer pic.twitter.com/AGx8EZoFwF — Davis (@Monk_Davis) January 14, 2021

Outstanding is just a understatement. Truly God level performance by @SilambarasanTR_ that stuns audience in each & every frame. Blending into the emotions of family sentiment and rising up to power packed action!! 🔥 The last 30 minutes of the film 🙏😲 #EeswaranFDFS #Eeswaran — Deepu (@DEEPU_S_GIRI) January 14, 2021

Said to be a village drama, the film is said to be loaded with fun, romance and action. Bharathiraja, Bala Sarvanan and others are seen in supporting roles in the film. Directed by Suseenthiran, the movie is produced by Madhav Media and music has been provided by Thaman SS. Thirunavukkarasu has donned the hat of the cinematography of the film. Lead actor Silambaran lost oodles of weight to get into shape for his role in this drama based on his life in a village. Eeswaran Teaser Starring Silambarasan To Release On Diwali 2020 At Brahma Muhurtham Time!

The film was released alongside Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Jayam Ravi's action drama, Bhoomi. Master has got a mixed response from the audience but it looks Eeswaran has made a larger impact on the audience. The three films also faced the wrath of online privacy and were leaked online a few days before its release. While Master's director Lokesh Kanagaraj asked the audience not to watch the pirated versions of the film, the director of Eeswaran hasn't addressed the issue yet.

