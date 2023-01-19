Varun Tej Konidela has been winning hearts ever since he stepped into the world of cinema. Popularly known for his works in the Telugu film industry, the handsome hunk is the son of veteran actor-producer Nagendra Babu and Padmaja Konidela. Varun made his acting debut as a child artiste in 2000 with film Hands Up! and in 2014 he debuted as a lead actor with the film Mukunda. Varun has been winning movie buffs’ hearts with his impeccable works on the big screens. Kanche, Fidaa, Tholi Prema, F2: Fun and Frustration are some of the blockbuster films that he has starred in. Varun Tej Konidela Birthday: 5 Interesting Facts About The Ghani Actor You Should Know.

But apart from watching Tollywood’s Mega Prince (as he fondly called by fans) on the big screens, fans also love to catch a glimpse of him in the real world, through his social media handles. The 33-year-old actor often drops pictures from his vacay, family gathering, casual photoshoots and many more on Instagram. Well, one just couldn’t take their eyes off from his uber cool, stylish posts. From showing to his fit and fab avatar to posing in dapper outfits at exotic locales to flaunting his bearded look, fans went gaga over his appearances on social media. On the occasion of Varun’s birthday today, let’s check out those times when he won hearts with his rugged charm on Instagram. Varun Tej Konidela Birthday: Here’s Looking At The Fun-Filled Family Moments Of The Tollywood Actor That Are Unmissable!

HAWT

HAWT

Dapper Style

Dapper Style

A Charmer

A Charmer

Fit & Fab

Fit & Fab

Oozing Fitness Goals

Oozing Fitness Goals

Suited Up And How!

Suited Up And How!

Major Throwback

Major Throwback

Aren’t these pictures of Varun Tej Konidela totally dapper? Here’s wishing the Mega Prince a very happy birthday and a blockbuster year ahead!

