Varun Tej Konidela is popularly known for his works in Tollywood. The handsome hunk has turned a year older on January 19. Yes, he’s celebrating his 32nd birthday today. It was since 2000 that he had started entertaining the Telugu audience. Yes, he stepped into the world of cinema as a child artist and then there has been no turning back. He has done a variety of roles over the years and fans just can’t thank him enough for entertaining them. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the interesting facts about the Ghani actor that you should know. Ghani Teaser: Varun Tej Konidela Packs Powerful Punches As A Boxer! (Watch Video).

Family

Varun is the son of veteran Tollywood actor and producer Nagendra Babu and Padmaja Konidela. His sister Niharika Konidela is also an actress, producer and a popular television presenter too.

The Mega Family

Varun Tej Konidela is the nephew of popular actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. His gang of cousins include Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej and Vaisshnav Tej.

Mega Prince

The handsome hunk of Telugu Cinema is also fondly known as the Mega Prince by fans and the media. Five years ago in an interview the actor had stated how this title makes him feel uncomfortable as he is yet to achieve things and he doesn’t think he deserves this special title.

Acting Debut

Varun had made his debut as a child artist with the film Hands Up! that had featured his father Nagendra Babu too. He was only 10 when he had made his acting debut.

Superhit Films

Varun had starred in the critically acclaimed war film Kanche that released in 2015. Fidaa, Tholi Prema, F2: Fun and Frustration and Gaddalakonda Ganesh are the commercially successful films to his credit.

These are some of the intriguing details of one of the most loved actors of Tollywood. Here’s wishing Varun Tej Konidela a very happy birthday and many more blockbuster projects.

