Varun Tej Konidela, member of the Mega family, a popular face in the Telugu film industry, has turned a year older today. He is the son of actor-producer Nagendra Babu and Padmaja Konidela and brother of gorgeous actress-producer Niharika Konidela. Before making his debut as a lead actor, Varun had debuted as a child artist in his father’s film titled Hands Up! and he was just 10-year-old then. In 2014, he made his debut as a lead actor with the film Mukunda and Pooja Hegde was paired opposite him. #F3: Daggubati Venkatesh And Varun Tej Team Up Once Again For A Comedy Drama!

The Mega family is quite popular and Varun Tej Konidela shares a great bond with each and every members of his family. He is the nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, are his cousins. Varun has often shared pictures of his family members on Instagram. Those are some of the fun-filled family moments that are just unmissable. On the occasion of Varun’s 31st birthday, let’s take a look at some of those wonderful moments with his family. VT10: Varun Tej Wraps Up the Vizag Schedule of His Upcoming Boxing Film.

Family Time During XMas 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Brother-Sister Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

The Charming Men Of Mega Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Cousins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Throwback

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

One With Mommy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Family First

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Picture Perfect

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Talking about Varun Tej Konidela’s filmography, he has done only a handful of films, but his impressive performances earned him recognition. Kanche, Fidaa, Tholi Prema, F2: Fun and Frustration are some of the projects in which critics and fans lauded his performance. On the occasion of his birthday, we wish him a great birthday and many more amazing projects in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 07:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).