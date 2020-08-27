Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela now has a fan following of two million on Instagram. Varun shared a video collage on Instagram featuring him with fans. In the end of the clip, his caption reads: "I love you 2". "2 million! Thank you for all the love and support!" he wrote as the caption for the video. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Monday Motivation Instagram Post Screams Fitness Is Life

The Telugu star will next be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming film. Tentatively called #VT10, the film is helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati. Adipurush: Prabhas To Play The Titular Role In Om Raut’s Next Film, Actor Shares The Poster Of The 3D Action-Drama On Instagram (View Pic)

Check Out Varun Tej Konidela's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram Waaddd is uppppp? A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7) on Jul 21, 2020 at 12:34am PDT

Varun has worked in hits like "Tholiprema", "Fidaa" and "F2".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).