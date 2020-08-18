Last evening Prabhas had announced that he would sharing something big on August 18 at 7.11am. And as promised, the handsome hunk of Indian Cinema has made the announcement of his brand new project with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut. He has shared the poster of his new film and had also announced the title of the same. Prabhas would be seen in and as Adipurush in the upcoming 3D action-drama that is helmed by Om Raut and will be produced under the banner of T-Series. Adipurush: Prabhas' Next Film Is With Om Raut And It's A 3D Epic Action Drama (Read Details).

The poster of Adipurush does not feature a clear picture of Prabhas. It shows the logo that is ‘A’ and in the backdrop of this text it features several faces that is ‘good’ and ‘evil’. The tagline of this poster reads, ‘Celebrating Victory Of Good Over Evil’. Talking about the characters in this movie, Prabhas revealed to Mirror, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this from our epic in the way Om has designed it, comes with tremendous responsibility and pride.” Reports are also rife that a popular Bollywood actor would be seen playing the role of a antagonist. Prabhas Teams Up With Tanhaji Director Om Raut (Watch Video).

Adipurush Poster

The report further states that the makers of Adipurush are planning to release this film in 2022. The shooting might kick-off in early next year. Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Stay tuned for further updates!

