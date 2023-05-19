Pichaikkaran 2 released in cinema halls today (May 19). Since then, the Tamil film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Vijay Antony and Kavya Thapar in key roles, the movie revolves around the plot of a business tycoon who's being preyed on for his wealth, and a beggar who is on a constant hunt for his long-lost sister. Having said that, as per early reviews, Pichaikkaran 2 is garnering mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within few hours of its release in theatres, Pichaikkaran 2 has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Pichaikkaran 2: New Look of Vijay Antony's Upcoming Film is Quite 'Inspired' From Colin Farrell's Lobster Poster (View Pics).

Watch Pichaikkaran 2 Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Lastly, Apart from the leads, Pichaikkaran 2 also stars Radha Ravi, YG Mahendran, Mansoor Ali Khan, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, Dev Gill and Yogi Babu in important roles.

