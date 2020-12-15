Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda has confessed that food makes him a happy man. Vijay posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen sitting in a restaurant and holding a dish in his hand. In the photo, he wears a powder navy blue T-shirt and has left his hair open. Vijay Deverakonda’s Chillout Mantra Is to Spend Time with His Pets (View Pic)

"Food makes me happy. French Gastronomy - is a must try!" he wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 1.5 million likes on Instagram. Vijay Deverakonda’s New Look Gives Rise to Funny Memes and Jokes That Will Leave You in Splits (View Tweets)

Check Out Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Vijay's next is tentatively titled "Fighter". He will also be seen alongside actress Ananya Panday in a multilingual film that will mark his Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

