Master's Vijay Sethupathi has issued a statement apologising to fans for cutting his birthday cake with a sword. A picture of the superstar from his pre-birthday bash created chaos on social media, where many criticised him for setting a not-so-good example. After seeing the outrage, the actor expressed his regret over the same. Sethupathi explained that the photo is three days old and from the shoot of his upcoming film with director Ponram, where the makers had arranged a special birthday surprise for him. HBD Vijay Sethupathi: Samantha Akkineni, Gautham Karthik and Others Shower Love on the Master Actor on His 43rd Birthday!

He further elaborated that the sword plays an important role in the flick and so he had cut the cake with it. Vijay's statement in Tamil is translated as, “My heartfelt thanks to film personalities and fans who wished me on my birthday. Three days ago, a photo which was taken during my birthday celebration has become a controversy now." Vijay Sethupathi Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Had Auditioned For A Role In Kamal Haasan’s Nammavar?

"In the photo, I had cut my birthday cake with a sword. I am going to act in director Ponram’s film, in which the sword plays an important role. Since I celebrated my birthday with Ponram and the team, I used the sword to cut my cake. Many pointed out that this is a bad example. From hereon, I will be careful. If I had hurt anyone, I apologise and regret my action," he added. Vijay Sethupathi Birthday: Laabam, Uppena, Navarasa – Upcoming Films and Shows of the Superstar to Look Forward to.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

The actor's photo created mayhem, as earlier, the Chennai police have arrested local goons for cutting the cake with the help of a sword. Twitterverse was upset with Sethupathi's act and so demanded his arrest. Currently, the birthday boy (Vijay Sethupathi) is on cloud nine as his recent release Master where he plays the villain is minting great the box office. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2021 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).