Vijay Sethupathi, fondly addressed as Makkal Selvan by fans and media, celebrates his 43rd birthday on January 16, 2021. The actor has done a varied a range of roles in his career and won audiences hearts through his works. His films, including the latest one Master, have been a hit at the box office. Before bagging lead roles in films, Vijay had worked as an background actor and did even supporting roles. It went about for almost five years and it was in 2010 when he had bagged his first lead role with Seenu Ramasamy’s film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. Vijay Sethupathi Birthday: Laabam, Uppena, Navarasa – Upcoming Films and Shows of the Superstar to Look Forward to.

But you’d be amazed to know that Vijay Sethupathi had given an attempt as a teenager to a bag role in the film titled Nammavar. The now superstar was only 16 when he had auditioned for a role in this Kamal Haasan and Gautami starrer, directed by KS Sethumadhavan. However, the young Sethupathi was rejected due to his short height. Nammavar, released in 1994, had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil. Master: Confirmed! Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Mass Entertainer to Be Remade in Hindi.

Vijay Sethupathi has done a series of odd jobs before he got into the world of acting. He has worked as a salesman, cashier and a phone booth operator as well. The journey in Kollywood wasn’t easy for Makkal Selvan, but after putting in oodles of hardwork, he tasted success and today is among the most sought after actors in Tamil Cinema. Here’s us wishing Vijay Sethupathi a very happy birthday and we look forward to see him in many more successful projects!

