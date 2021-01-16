South superstar Vijay Sethupathi who is fondly called as Makkal Selvan by his fans turns a year older on January 16, 2021. The actor was last seen in the recently released Master in which he plays the role of an antagonist. In the masala entertainer, Sethupathi's act as a baddie has been loved by the audience as well as critics. FYI, #HBDVijaySethupathi is one of the top trends on the micro-blogging site on the occasion of the star's birthday. Not just fans, even many of his industry friends have also wished him on Twitter. Vijay Sethupathi Birthday: Laabam, Uppena, Navarasa – Upcoming Films and Shows of the Superstar to Look Forward to.

Vijay Sethupathi is a force to reckon with as be it Sundarapandian or Vikram Vedha, the actor has always delivered hits and made fans go gaga over his performance. It's like over the years the actor's charm has been increasing with each passing day and so is his fanbase. From Samantha Akkineni, Radikaa to Gautham Karthik, here's a list of celebs who have wished Sethupathi on his 43rd birthday. Vijay Sethupathi Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Had Auditioned For A Role In Kamal Haasan’s Nammavar?

Samantha Akkineni

There are actors and then there are ACTORS 🙏🙏🙏.. wishing you another incredible year @VijaySethuOffl .. 🙂#HappyBirthdayvijaysethupathi pic.twitter.com/GMQbjCSqPu — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 16, 2021

Rathna Kumar

பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் சேது அண்ணா. 🎊🎂😊. You are one of the greatest soul i have ever seen. Keep inspiring and stay blessed na. HBD @VijaySethuOffl 💫 #HappyBirthdayvijaysethupathi #MakkalSelvan pic.twitter.com/RXlHcIxGwn — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) January 16, 2021

Shanthnu

Happy bday to this wonderful human being 😍👍🏻 @VijaySethuOffl God bless pic.twitter.com/BqdRFuJjz3 — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) January 16, 2021

Gaurav Narayanan

Happy birthday to the brilliant actor and the man of golden heart. Long live my dear @VijaySethuOffl bro. Have a great successful year ahead.God bless pic.twitter.com/v0h1vcWJwS — Gaurav narayanan (@gauravnarayanan) January 16, 2021

Radikaa Sarathkumar

Happy birthday, all ok baby 😀😀@VijaySethuOffl a powerhouse of talent keep going strong ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HZZa7tCp34 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) January 16, 2021

Gautham Karthik

Wishing a very happy birthday to #MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl anna! Keep rocking!!! — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) January 16, 2021

Workwise, the actor seems to have a great year ahead, as he has many films in his kitty. Laabam, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, one Bollywood flick with Katrina Kaif and more, Sethupathi's 2021 looks packed and how. We wish the actor a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

