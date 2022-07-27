Vikrant Rona starring Kichcha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles is all set to hit the big screens on July 28. Helmed by Anup Bhandari, earlier the release date of the movie has been postponed several times. Produced by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian, the film will unveil the story of some intriguing supernatural events in a village. Vikrant Rona Deadman’s Anthem Out! Kichcha Sudeep Is Savage in the First Glimpse From His Thriller (Watch Video).

The synopsis of the movie reads, "Almost half a century ago, a remote village in the middle of a tropical rainforest starts witnessing a series of unexplainable events which they attribute to the supernatural. This coincides with the arrival of an eccentric police officer, Vikrant Rona. A mysterious game unfolds where everyone in the village is a potential victim and everyone is a suspect." So, if you are planning to watch Vikrant Rona on big screens, here's everything you want to know about the flick just in case.

Cast

Vikrant Rona stars Kichcha Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Plot

Vikrant Rona revolves around the story of a remote village in the middle of a tropical rainforest, which suddenly starts noticing a series of mysterious events which they attribute to the supernatural.

Watch Vikrant Rona Trailer:

Release Date

Kichcha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Vikrant Rona is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.

How To Book Vikrant Rona Movie Tickets Online?

Vikrant Rona movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the action-adventure drama's tickets.

Review

Vikrant Rona review is not out yet, as there's still time left for the film's release. LatestLY will update you as soon as the review of the action adventure-fantasy film is out.

