Kichcha Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez’s film Vikrant Rona is set to be released in 3D on July 28. The film written and directed by Anup Bhandari will be released in Kannada along with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, English and Malayalam languages. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have dropped a sexy teaser of the song “Ra Ra Rakkamma” in Hindi version and Jacqueline can be seen flaunting her killer moves along with Kichcha Sudeep. Their chemistry and killer dance moves are sure to set screens on fire. Vikrant Rona Song Ra Ra Rakkamma: Jacqueline Fernandez With Kiccha Sudeep Shines In This Lit Dance Number (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch Hindi Version Of Ra Ra Rakkamma Song:

