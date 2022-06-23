Kichcha Sudeep is portraying the titular role in Anup Bhandari’s Vikrant Rona. His character is stylish, fearless and massy. He is described as ‘The Devil’ in the upcoming action-adventure that also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok in key roles. The trailer of Vikrant Rona promises that the film will be a visual treat. Vikrant Rona Song Ra Ra Rakkamma: Jacqueline Fernandez With Kiccha Sudeep Shines In This Lit Dance Number.

Watch The Trailer Of Vikrant Rona In Kannada:

Watch The Trailer Of Vikrant Rona In Hindi:

