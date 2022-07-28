Vikrant Rona Movie Review: Convoluted as the dangling branches of the trees that tend to evoke jumpscares and complex as the village this tale is set in, Vikrant Rona switch gears not just in terms different emotions it evokes, but also in terms of the genre it is classified as. It conveniently starts as a dark comedy, then it becomes a mystery and suddenly plunges into horror zone at a pace that leaves you bemused and even confused. Broadly speaking it's a confusing kitsch - a love child of Tumbbad and Pirates Of The Caribbean that has inherited the bad genes from both the parents). SS Rajamouli Praises Kichcha Sudeepa for His Upcoming Movie 'Vikrant Rona'.

In a far flung village from an era where electricity has not reached every village but Hema Malini's stardom has, Vikrant Rana's story unfolds. There are dense and imposing woods, castles, meandering paths curtained by never ending sheets of fog. Everything is spectacular to look at. The visual appeal is rich. The emotional appeal is equally poor. There are too many things happening all at once - a cop is murdered, little children go missing and the supernatural elements seem to be have a field day. But there's more to the already convoluted plot that what meets the eye.

Vikrant (Sudeepa) dives straight into this chaos. He has the swag and skills to achieve almost anything. The village is eerily haunted and Vikrant is all set to use his bravado and decode the mystery behind the strange happenings. In between Sanju (Nirup Bhandari) has come back to his village in spite of his sour equation with his landlord father. The boy is chasing Aparna (Neetha Ashok) who is all set to marry some other guy. Amidst all this there are dangling corpse, missing people and 'unmasking' of devil happening the strangest way possible.

Watch the Trailer:

The first thing that strikes you about this massively mounted film is its rich visual appeal and its equally impressive background score. The film keeps you hooked in the first half as the mystery starts building up in this dark world that the makers have created but soon the the convoluted writing seems to have gone into an overdrive of sorts where the thriller drama starts suffering from the identity crisis. And yet the brilliant camerawork and the technical bravura keep you engaged. Vikrant Rona Song Ra Ra Rakkamma In Hindi: Jacqueline Fernandez And Kichcha Sudeep Set Screens On Fire With Their Killer Dance Moves (Watch Teaser Video).

Unfortunately, the same can't be said about the second half as the key characters start appearing and disappearing without any rhyme or reason. The lack of heft in terms of the emotions in his character graph is a huge loophole of this adventure, but Sudeepa gives his best to bring some semblance of sincerity even if what unfolds on the screen remains 'fantastically fantastical'.

As far the performances are concerned, Sudeepa is the master of range that his whimsical and equally mysterious character demanded. He is the centerpiece of the whole action and he manages to hold his own with enough swag. Jacqueline just shimmies her way throughout chasing the hero, much like the entire plot of this confusing and complicated drama.

Final Thoughts

Vikrant Rona is crafted to satisfy the kids in us who refuse to grow, but it ends up scaring the adult that we really are who prefer our stories to be rather linear than a convoluted dark maze. Watch it for the stunning visual effects and for Sudeepa - strictly in that order!

Rating: 2.5

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2022 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).