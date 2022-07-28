Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): SS Rajamouli is one of the most celebrated directors in Indian cinema whose films 'Bahubali', 'Bahubali 2' & 'RRR' among many others have left a huge impact on the audience. On Wednesday, the director sent wishes for 'Vikrant Rona' film and its cast on his social media.

Kichcha Sudeepa's PAN India Film Vikrant Rona is gearing up for its theatrical release and it's not just fans who are excited about it. Everyone including proclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli are all praises for the upcoming release

Taking to his Twitter handle, he penned down a note praising Vikrant Rona's star Kichcha Sudeepa. He stated, " Sudeep is always first in experimenting & taking up challenges. Can't wait to see what he has done in #VikrantRona. The visuals look grand. My best wishes to @KicchaSudeep and the entire team for their release tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona is making back-to-back headlines with the latest music video of 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' starring Jacqueline Fernandez. Moreover the trailer of the film was well received among the PAN India audience.

Recently, the much-awaited trailer of Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer 'Vikrant Rona' was released.

The trailer takes viewers on a magical journey from the grand entry of Sudeep to its wonderful visual effects, it consists of many factors for the audience to love on.

The 2-minute 58-second long trailer begins with glimpses of a village scene in a grandeur manner. Moreover, Sudeep's entry on the ship is truly an eye-catcher. Following that, comes Jacqueline Fernandez who steals the show, even though she appeared for a short span in the trailer.

Apart from the lead stars performances in the trailer, its brilliant VFX also grabs the audience's attention.

'Vikrant Rona' starring Sudeepa, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins, and is helmed by Anup Bhandari.

The film will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It will hit theatres today July 28.

Moreover, the trailer has come as a big thing for the audience to set their eyes on, as big names from different industries will be coming together to launch it in different languages. While Salman Khan will launch it in Hindi, Dhanush will launch it in Tamil, Dilquar Salmaan in Malayalam, Ramcharan Telegu, and Kichcha Sudeep in Kannada. (ANI)

