Director Saravanan's debut film Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, featuring actors Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead, will hit the screens on Republic Day next year, the film's unit announced. The film, produced by Vishal's own firm Vishal Film Factory, is the story of a common man taking on those in power. Bangarraju Teaser Released On Naga Chaitanya’s Birthday! Actor As Chinna Bangarraju Looks Cool And Stylish In Kalyan Krishna Kurasala’s Film (Watch Video).

Sources close to the unit of the film say that it has been shot in places in around Hyderabad and Chennai and that the unit is almost done with making the film. "The unit is now busy finalising the number of screens for the release that will happen on January 26, 2022," says a source. OTT Releases of the Week: Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye on Disney+ Hotstar, Neha Sharma’s Illegal Season 2 on Voot Select, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Chhorii on Amazon Prime Video and More.

Apart from Vishal and Dimple Hayathi, the film will also feature Yogi Babu, Marimuthu, Thulasi, Kavitha Bharathi, R.N.R. Manohar, Mariam George, and Maha Gandhi in important roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored music for the film which has been edited by N.B. Srikanth. Cinematographer Kavin Raj has shot the film, which has art direction by S.S. Moorthy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2021 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).