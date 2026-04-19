The makers of Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated sequel, Jailer 2, have reportedly secured a record-breaking digital rights deal, marking a major milestone for the Tamil film industry. According to industry reports, the streaming rights for the film have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a staggering amount. This development comes at a time when the production has been under intense scrutiny following the leak of behind-the-scenes footage, which briefly went viral on social media. Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ Leaked Online Days After ‘Jana Nayagan’ Piracy Row; Makers Warn of Strict Action.

‘Jailer 2’ Gets Record OTT Deal

The reported INR 160 crore deal sets a new benchmark for Kollywood, surpassing previous records held by high-profile projects. To put the figure into perspective, the original Jailer (2023) reportedly sold its digital rights to the same platform for approximately INR 75 crore to INR 100 crore.

This new agreement not only doubles the valuation of the first instalment but also edges past other recent blockbusters. Reports suggest the deal has overtaken Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and Vijay’s Leo, signalling immense confidence in the sequel's potential to match or exceed the original’s ₹600 crore global box office haul.

‘Jailer 2’ Security Concerns Amid Leak Buzz

While the financial news has excited investors, the production team has had to manage security challenges. A clip from the film’s set recently surfaced online, prompting a swift response from the makers. Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, issued a firm warning to fans and social media users, urging them not to share leaked visuals.

The makers highlighted that circulating unauthorised content could result in account restrictions or legal action. This "leak buzz" has paradoxically heightened fan engagement, though the producers are working to ensure that the film's key surprises remain under wraps until its release.

‘Jailer 2’ Cast and New Additions

Director Nelson Dilipkumar is returning to helm the sequel, which will see Rajinikanth reprise his iconic role as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian. The core cast, including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa, is also set to return.

Adding to the film’s pan-India appeal, the sequel is expected to feature a star-studded ensemble. Reports indicate that S.J. Suryah will play the primary antagonist, while heavyweights like Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are rumoured to reprise their cameo appearances. Other names linked to the project include Mithun Chakraborty and Vijay Sethupathi, though official confirmation on the full cast list is still pending. ‘Jailer 2’: THIS Telugu Superstar in Talks To Replace Shah Rukh Khan in Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Action Drama?.

‘Jailer 2’ Release Timeline

While an official release date has not been announced, industry speculation suggests that the makers are eyeing a mid-2026 release window. With the digital deal reportedly finalised, the film has already recovered a significant portion of its production budget, positioning Jailer 2 as one of the most commercially secure projects in Indian cinema today.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).