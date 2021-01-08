Yash has left Indian Cinema lovers amazed with his performance in KGF: Chapter 1. His character as Rocky helped him earn numerous awards and also the film directed by Prashanth Neel turned out to be a blockbuster. But before playing this character, Yash, who celebrates his 35th birthday today, has done many other intriguing roles and his films have become a huge hit. The journey wasn’t simple to establish himself as the superstar of Kannada Cinema, but his hard work paid off. KGF Chapter 2: Yash’s Determined Look as Rocky in First Look Poster Is a True Treat For Fans, Teaser to be Revealed on This Date.

Before venturing into films, Yash had entered the small screen industry and started doing television shows. He then made his acting debut in 2008, played a small role and managed to grab audiences’ attention. On the occasion of Yash’s birthday, let’s take a look at his films that became a huge hit.

Moggina Manasu – Yash had appeared in a supporting role alongside Radhika Pandit in his debut film. This romantic drama emerged as a commercial success at the box office. This movie will always be special for Yash and Radhika, who are Kannada’s most loved couple.

Modalasala – Yash bagged his first lead role with this Purushottham C directorial and it was his first box office solo hit film. The handsome hunk of Sandalwood impresses in his role as the lovelorn urban lad.

Googly – In this romantic drama, Yash played the role of a young and dynamic businessman named Sharath. Helmed by Pavan Wadeyar, it was one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of 2013.

Masterpiece – Yash’s looks and dialogues in this action thriller were lauded by fans and critics. He essays the character of a local troublemaker. This was another major blockbuster film to his credit.

KGF: Chapter 1 – It was a surprise for the audience to watch Yash doing a non-romantic film. His role as Rocky, the maverick mastermind, was loved by movie buffs. This 2018 released film emerged as the highest-grossing film in Kannada industry.

These are some of the blockbuster films starring Kannada superstar Yash. Here’s wishing him a very happy birthday and a very joyous year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).