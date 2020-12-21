Two Years ago today Yash's KGF hit theatres in India and the rest is history. What a day to release KGF Chapter 2 first look poster and Yash's determined look just speaks for his fans. The superstar looks suave donning the stylish leather jacket as he sits there at the chair giving a death stare. Good news for the fans is that KGF Chapter 2 teaser is all set to release on January 8, 2021, at 10;18 on Superstar Yash's 35th Birthday and we can't wait to witness Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon alongside the leading star. Taking the news to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote "THE WAIT IS OVER: #KGF2... On the second *release* anniversary of #KGFChapter1, the producers unveil the new poster of #KGF2... #KGFChapter2 teaser arrives on 8 Jan 2021 at 10.18 am. #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8" Actor Yash Treats His Fans With An Impressive Still From KGF Chapter 2!

Interestingly, Sanjay Dutt reportedly finishes KGF Chapter 2 shoot as the actor poses alongside director Prashanth Neel for a wrap-up pic with the team. The filming of the climax scenes was shot in Hyderabad and even Yash was spotted at taking a flight to Bengaluru after filming with Dutt. Earlier KGF Chapter 2 release date was set for October 23 but the nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown forced the makers to postpone it. However, no official announcement regarding its release date is made yet. Yash's action-thriller is expected to release in the first quarter of 2021. KGF Chapter 2 Makers Share Raveena Tandon’s Look As Ramika Sen On Her Birthday!

KGF Chapter 2 First Look Poster Starring Yash:

THE WAIT IS OVER: #KGF2... On the second *release* anniversary of #KGFChapter1, the producers unveil the new poster of #KGF2... #KGFChapter2 teaser arrives on 8 Jan 2021 at 10.18 am. #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 pic.twitter.com/mFZ0InnHkR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2020

KGF Chapter 1 was a blockbuster in India as it grossed Rs 50 crore mark in just 3 days of release and entered the 100 crore club within a week. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, KGF 2 also stars Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Srinidhi Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

