Yash recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. The Kannada star has had hectic schedule over the last few months, but now keeping aside all the work, Yash has jetted off to Maldives along with his lovely family members. The actor has shared a few pictures on Instagram, giving a glimpse of his vacay from the tropical paradise. He indeed seems to be having a great time with his wifey Radhika Pandit and two adorable kids, Ayra and Yatharv. Radhika Pandit Shares Yash And Yatharv’s Cute Moment Post The Mundan Ceremony! Checkout 7 Adorable Photos Of The Baby Boy That Went Viral Earlier.

While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Yash wrote, “If there was a tropical paradise.. then this would be it!! Maldives.. here we come!!” Yash can be seen posing with his cutie pies in the tropical island and we are sure, you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off from them. Time and again Yash has proved that he is not just a loving husband, but a doting dad too. Take a look at the pics from his Maldives trip: Yash Gets A Heartwarming Birthday Wish From Radhika Pandit! Here’s Looking At This Couple’s Picture Perfect Moments.

Yash With His Familia In Maldives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Talking about his film KGF: Chapter 2, it is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, which also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the makers are reportedly eyeing to release the film in summer this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).