Kannada actor Yash, who shot to fame for his performance in KGF: Chapter 1, and his wife Radhika Pandit have two adorable kids – Ayra and Yatharv. Fans often wait for the actor to share an update on his films or give a glimpse of his off screen life. And whenever Yash or Radhika have shared pictures of their kids, it just takes the internet by storm. Yesterday, Radhika shared a cute photo of Yash and Yatharv post the little munchkin’s mundan ceremony and since then fans have been going gaga over it. Yash and Radhika Pandit Celebrate Their Son Yatharv’s First Birthday On A Yacht! (Watch Video).

Mundan ceremony is a traditional Hindu ceremony where a child receives their first haircut. Radhika Pandit has shared a picture of Yatharv after the ceremony, in which he is seen dressed in traditional attire and in another pic you’ll see the cutie pie looking amazed as he touches his bald head. Yash and Radhika Pandit Name Their Baby Boy Yatharv, Share A Beautiful Video From The Traditional Naming Ceremony!

Father And Son Duo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

There are many other pictures of Yatharv that Yash and Radhika Pandit have shared in the past and they have gone viral. Be it from a normal routine or any special occasion, one just cannot take their eyes off from Yatharv’s innocence and cuteness. Let’s take a look at those seven pictures of the baby boy that too the internet by storm.

Mr Cutie Pie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Lil Krishna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

The Cutest Siblings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Coolest Boys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Mama's Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Fabulous Four

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Precious Moments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

On the work front, Yash will be seen in the film KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel. The film also features Sanjay Dutt in the lead as the antagonist. The film’s teaser will be releasing on January 8. The film is expected to hit the big screens anytime this year.

