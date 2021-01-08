Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most loved and popular couples of Kannada Cinema. The two met in the reel world, had a low-key romantic saga and then took their relationship to the next level. Yash, whom Radhika calls as her bestie, has turned a year older today. And on this special occasion, she has shared a heartwarming birthday post on Instagram. In this picture, Yash and Radhika can be seen celebrating the KGF star’s birthday and the former is giving a slice from the cake to his wifey. Yash Birthday: From Modalasala To KGF, 5 Films Of The Kannada Superstar That Became A Huge Hit!

While sharing this adorable post for Yash, Radhika Pandit wrote, “Sometimes I wonder, why you are so perfect for me.. then I realise its coz u let me have your share of cake too Happy birthday my Bestie.” Radhika and Yash often share their lovely, picture perfect moments on social media and fans go gaga over it. On this day, let’s take a look at this special birthday post for Yash shared by Radhika and many other beautiful moments of the duo together. Yash and Radhika Pandit’s Daughter Ayra Singing Lullaby to Her Baby Brother Is the Cutest Video You’ll See Today!

A Glimpse From Yash's Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Cuties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Power Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Sandalwood's Fave

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Flashback To Their Dating Days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

BFFs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Soulmates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Yash and Radhika Pandit, before tying the knot in December 2016, worked together for a television show and later made their debuts with the film Moggina Manasu that released in 2008. The lovely couple did three more films after it – Drama, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Santhu Straight Forward – and movie buffs adored their onscreen chemistry. Yash and Radhika have won hearts in reel and real. Here’s wishing Radhika’s bestie, the superstar of Kannada Cinema, actor Yash, a very happy birthday!

