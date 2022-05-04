The first glimpse of the Samantha-starrer 'Yashoda' will be out on Thursday, May 5. Described by its makers as a woman-centric sci-fi thriller, 'Yashoda' has been written and directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda To Arrive In Theatres On August 12!

Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Malayalam star Unni Mukundan will play important characters in the movie, where Samantha essays the main role. The film's dubbed versions will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

'Yashoda' has been produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. Mani Sharma is the music composer and M. Sukumar is the cinematographer.