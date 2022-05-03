Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to star in the film Yashoda that is written and directed by director duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. The makers have revealed that the first glimpse of the upcoming sci-fi thriller will be unveiled on May 5 at 11.07am. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda To Arrive In Theatres On August 12!

Yashoda First Glimpse

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)