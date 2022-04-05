Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s next project titled as Yashoda gets a release date! This Pan-Indian film, directed by the duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, is all set to hit the theatres on August 12. Yashoda will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in and as Yashoda

