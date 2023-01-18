Sujan Dasgupta, the creator of popular Bengali detective OTT series character Ekendra Sen alias Eken Babu, died at his residence here on Wednesday. He was 80. According to the police, his body was recovered from his residence at a housing complex adjacent to the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass on Wednesday morning. Police sources said that Dasgupta was staying alone since his wife had gone for a trip to Santiniketan. Mithilesh Chaturvedi Dies of Heart Ailment; Veteran Actor Was Known for His Roles in Koi Mil Gaya, Satya, Gadar Ek Prem Katha and More.

On Wednesday morning, the domestic help working at his residence could not get any reply even after repeatedly pressing the calling bell as well as banging the door. The domestic help then informed his neighbours who informed the local Survey Park police station. The cops came and broke open the door and recovered his body from his bedroom. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police sources said that in all probability, there is nothing unnatural in his death. "But given the circumstances under which the body was recovered, we had to send it for post-mortem as per the rules," a local cop said. Ye Hak Young, Model and Actor, Dies at 40 - Reports.

It is learnt that Dasgupta, who had been residing in the US for the last 50 years, recently came to Kolkata along with his wife. Actor Anirban Chakraborty, who portrayed Eken Babu in the popular detective series, was at a loss of words after coming to know of the demise of the creator of his character. "I just can't believe this. I spoke to him over phone only a couple of days back. He came to the city to attend the forthcoming Kolkata Book Fair. A new edition of the Eken Babu series was supposed to be launched on the occasion. He even invited me to his place on January 24," Chakraborty said.

