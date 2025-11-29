Kolkata, November 29: A woman was dragged inside a car, forced to drink alcohol and molested by a group of men on the Eastern Metropolitan bypass in West Bengal's Kolkata, the police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night after a complaint had been lodged at the Pragati Maidan Police Station. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and started a search for the accused men and the car they were travelling in. The woman has been admitted to the SSKM Hospital for treatment.

According to police sources, the victim is 28 years old and married. She lives in Kolkata. At around 9 p.m. on Friday, the victim was waiting for an app-aggregator car at a bus stand in the Pragati Maidan police station area along Eastern Metropolitan Bypass. The girl alleged that a car arrived at that time, in which three people were present. One of the three accused was an acquaintance of the girl. The girl had been talking to him for about three months. As soon as the car stopped, the young woman was forcibly pushed into the car. West Bengal Shocker: Van Driver Arrested for ‘Repeatedly Raping’ Differently-Abled Minor Girl by Luring Her With Food in South 24 Parganas District.

The young woman verbally complained to the police that she was forced to drink alcohol, which was spiked with drugs, and then physically abused. Later, the car dropped the victim in the Maidan area and drove away. The young woman was rescued in that condition and taken to the SSKM Hospital. At present, the victim is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police were informed about the incident by the hospital. Officers from the Pragati Maidan police station went to the hospital and recorded the girl's statement. Nashik Shocker: 3-Year-Old Injured After Falling off 1st Floor of Building in Maharashtra, Video Surfaces.

A case has been registered against the accused based on the victim's complaint. "The search for the three accused is underway. Based on the complaint, it is learnt that the young woman was forcibly taken into the car and tortured in this way. One of them was a previous acquaintance of the woman. We are hopeful that the accused will be caught soon," said a senior Kolkata Police officer.

