New week, new movies—let’s kick Monday to the curb with no Monday blues in sight! We’re serving up a fresh batch of OTT releases that’ll have you grinning from ear to ear. Whether craving heart-pounding action, spine-tingling horror, or anything in between, this week’s line-up has it all. From Hollywood blockbusters to Bollywood gems, and South Korean dramas to the latest in regional cinema, your binge-watching needs are covered. So grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into a world of entertainment. Check out the list and let the streaming marathon begin! ‘Emily in Paris’ S4 Part 2 Trailer: Lily Collins Navigates Roman Charm and Fashion Frenzy in This Netflix Series! (Watch Video).

Prepare yourselves, for Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) is about to embark on a dazzling new adventure in Emily in Paris Season 4—this time, she’s trading the City of Lights for the Eternal City. The trailer has dropped, and it’s a visual feast of Emily embracing her Roman Holiday dreams, with all the glamour and drama we adore. Mark your calendars for September 12, when Part 2 of Season 4 graces Netflix. New faces will join the fray: Thalia Besson’s Genevieve and Eugenio Franceschini’s Marcello. Returning are our beloved stars—Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, and more. Get ready to fall in love with Emily all over again! Emily in Paris Season 4: Lily Collins' Netflix Series Part One Arrives on August 15, Followed by the Second Segment on September 12 (Watch Video).

Another Korean series is on its way, so buckle up! Seoul Busters, a riveting new South Korean drama, is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 11, 2024. Co-written by Lee Young-chul and Lee Gwang-jae and directed by Ahn Jong-yeon and Shin Joong-hoon, this series promises an electrifying ride. It follows the nation’s lowest-ranked squad as they join forces with a top Violent Crime Team leader to transform into an elite force. With Kim Dong-Wook, Park Ji-hwan, Seo Hyun-woo, Park Se-wan, and Lee Seung-woo leading the cast, expect gripping action and compelling drama as they strive for greatness.

This week, two major releases are set to make waves. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hansal Mehta’s highly anticipated thriller, The Buckingham Murders, will hit theatres on September 13. Meanwhile, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), a Malayalam-language period action film directed by Jithin Lal and written by Sujith Nambiar, will hit theatres on September 12. ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer: 5 Powerful Scenes From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Movie That Stay With You From the Promo!.

Theatrical Releases

The Buckingham Murders | September 13 | Language: Hindi

ARM | September 12 | Language: South

OTT TV SERIES / WEB SHOWS

Netflix

Hot Wheel’s Let’s Race S2 | September 9 | Language: English

The Circle S7 | September 11 | Language: English

Ángel Di María - Breaking Down the Wall | September 12 | Language: Spanish

Emily in Paris S4 P2 | September 12 | Language: English

Into the Fire - The Lost Daughter | September 12 | Language: English

Midnight at the Pera Palace S2 | September 12 | Language: Turkish

Amazon PRIME

The Money Game | September 10 | Language: English

Disney+ Hotstar

Seoul Busters | September 11 | Language: Korean

How to Die Alone | September 13| Language: English

In Vogue | September 13 | Language: English

LEGO Star Wars - Rebuild the Galaxy | September 13 | Language: English

Sony LIV

Bench Life | September 12| Language: Telugu

JIO Cinema

Khalbali Records | September 12 | Language: Hindi

OTT Original Movies

Netflix

Boxer | September 11 | Language: Polish

Technoboys | September 11 | Language: Spanish

Officer Black Belt | September 13 | Language: Korean

Sector 36 | September 13 | Language: Hindi

Uglies | September 13 | Language: English

ZEE5

Berlin | September 12 | Language: Hindi

Lionsgate Films

Late Night With the Devil | September 13 | Language: English

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Netflix

Aay | September 12 | Language: Telugu

Mr Bachchan | September 12 | Language: Telugu

ZEE5

Nunakuzhi | September 15 | Language: Malayalam

JIO Cinema

American Society of Magical Negros | September 15 | Language: English

BookMyshow Stream (BMS) - Rent

Trap | September 13 | Language: English

Here’s the list—you’ve probably memorised it already! With so many exciting new series and movies dropping this week, staying calm is practically impossible. Dive in and enjoy the binge-watching marathon!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2024 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).