New week, new movies—let’s kick Monday to the curb with no Monday blues in sight! We’re serving up a fresh batch of OTT releases that’ll have you grinning from ear to ear. Whether craving heart-pounding action, spine-tingling horror, or anything in between, this week’s line-up has it all. From Hollywood blockbusters to Bollywood gems, and South Korean dramas to the latest in regional cinema, your binge-watching needs are covered. So grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into a world of entertainment. Check out the list and let the streaming marathon begin! ‘Emily in Paris’ S4 Part 2 Trailer: Lily Collins Navigates Roman Charm and Fashion Frenzy in This Netflix Series! (Watch Video).
Prepare yourselves, for Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) is about to embark on a dazzling new adventure in Emily in Paris Season 4—this time, she’s trading the City of Lights for the Eternal City. The trailer has dropped, and it’s a visual feast of Emily embracing her Roman Holiday dreams, with all the glamour and drama we adore. Mark your calendars for September 12, when Part 2 of Season 4 graces Netflix. New faces will join the fray: Thalia Besson’s Genevieve and Eugenio Franceschini’s Marcello. Returning are our beloved stars—Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, and more. Get ready to fall in love with Emily all over again! Emily in Paris Season 4: Lily Collins' Netflix Series Part One Arrives on August 15, Followed by the Second Segment on September 12 (Watch Video).
Another Korean series is on its way, so buckle up! Seoul Busters, a riveting new South Korean drama, is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 11, 2024. Co-written by Lee Young-chul and Lee Gwang-jae and directed by Ahn Jong-yeon and Shin Joong-hoon, this series promises an electrifying ride. It follows the nation’s lowest-ranked squad as they join forces with a top Violent Crime Team leader to transform into an elite force. With Kim Dong-Wook, Park Ji-hwan, Seo Hyun-woo, Park Se-wan, and Lee Seung-woo leading the cast, expect gripping action and compelling drama as they strive for greatness.
This week, two major releases are set to make waves. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hansal Mehta’s highly anticipated thriller, The Buckingham Murders, will hit theatres on September 13. Meanwhile, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), a Malayalam-language period action film directed by Jithin Lal and written by Sujith Nambiar, will hit theatres on September 12. ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer: 5 Powerful Scenes From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Movie That Stay With You From the Promo!.
Theatrical Releases
The Buckingham Murders | September 13 | Language: Hindi
ARM | September 12 | Language: South
OTT TV SERIES / WEB SHOWS
Netflix
Hot Wheel’s Let’s Race S2 | September 9 | Language: English
The Circle S7 | September 11 | Language: English
Ángel Di María - Breaking Down the Wall | September 12 | Language: Spanish
Emily in Paris S4 P2 | September 12 | Language: English
Into the Fire - The Lost Daughter | September 12 | Language: English
Midnight at the Pera Palace S2 | September 12 | Language: Turkish
Amazon PRIME
The Money Game | September 10 | Language: English
Disney+ Hotstar
Seoul Busters | September 11 | Language: Korean
How to Die Alone | September 13| Language: English
In Vogue | September 13 | Language: English
LEGO Star Wars - Rebuild the Galaxy | September 13 | Language: English
Sony LIV
Bench Life | September 12| Language: Telugu
JIO Cinema
Khalbali Records | September 12 | Language: Hindi
OTT Original Movies
Netflix
Boxer | September 11 | Language: Polish
Technoboys | September 11 | Language: Spanish
Officer Black Belt | September 13 | Language: Korean
Sector 36 | September 13 | Language: Hindi
Uglies | September 13 | Language: English
ZEE5
Berlin | September 12 | Language: Hindi
Lionsgate Films
Late Night With the Devil | September 13 | Language: English
Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform
Netflix
Aay | September 12 | Language: Telugu
Mr Bachchan | September 12 | Language: Telugu
ZEE5
Nunakuzhi | September 15 | Language: Malayalam
JIO Cinema
American Society of Magical Negros | September 15 | Language: English
BookMyshow Stream (BMS) - Rent
Trap | September 13 | Language: English
Here’s the list—you’ve probably memorised it already! With so many exciting new series and movies dropping this week, staying calm is practically impossible. Dive in and enjoy the binge-watching marathon!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2024 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).