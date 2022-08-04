Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi died last evening (August 3) in Lucknow. Popularly known for his roles in the films such as Koi... Mil Gaya, Satya, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, he passed away after suffering a heart ailment, reports India Today. The news of his demise was confirmed by Ashish Chaturvedi on Facebook.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi Passes Away

Veteran actor #MithileshChaturvedi passes away of heart ailment in Lucknowhttps://t.co/MnZdAibtfj — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) August 4, 2022

Ashish Chaturvedi’s Post

