We are kickstarting second week of March 2022 and with that there are many movies lined up for release in silver screens. March 2022 is indeed an exciting month for movie lovers as there are several big releases awaiting to drop. This week have releases across languages like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, English, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and many more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Radhe Shyam, which is all set to release in theatres on March 11. The flick unfolds the romantic story of Vikram Aditya, a fortune teller who gets in clash between destiny and love for Prerana. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the period-romantic drama sees Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in key roles. Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Epic Love Tale Is a Perfect Treat for Lovers (Watch Video).

Another interesting release of the week would be Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the action-thriller will open in cinemas on March 10. Directed by Pandiraj, the movie stars Suriya, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai and Sathyaraj, among others. The film will showcase how a social fighter stands against all the crimes on women. Another big release of the week would be Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 11. The historical-thriller features Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi in main roles. Etharkkum Thunindhavan Trailer: Suriya’s Action Thriller Promises To Be A Mass Entertainer (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)

1. The Kashmir Files: March 11, 2022

2. 10 Nahi 40: March 11, 2022

3. Radhe Shyam: March 11, 2022

4. Etharkkum Thunindhavan: March 10, 2022

5. Dog: March 11, 2022

6. Navilugari: March 11, 2022

7. Hareesha Vayassu 36: March 11, 2022

8. Dear Sathya: March 10, 2022

9. Paatra: March 11, 2022

10. Pada: March 10, 2022

11. Night Drive: March 11, 2022

12. Santacruz: March 12, 2022

13. Ek Number Super: March 11, 2022

14. Aparajita - An Unspoken Relationship: March 11, 2022

15. Aami O Apu: March 11, 2022

16. Pher Mamlaa Gadbad Hai: March 11, 2022

17. Prem Prakaran: March 11, 2022

18. Parallel Mothers: March 11, 2022

So which film are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming theatrical releases of the week!

