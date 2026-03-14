Lucknow, March 14: A 14-year-old boy from the Kachhwa area of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur has been doing rounds of hospital after developing severe symptoms of rabies, nearly four months after being bitten by a stray dog. The teenager, identified as Karan, the son of a local priest, reportedly began exhibiting neurological distress, including hydrophobia (fear of water) and "barking" sounds, a tragic symptom often associated with advanced rabies as the virus attacks the central nervous system.

The incident has sparked concern in the Mirzapur district regarding the long "incubation period" of the rabies virus, which can remain dormant in the body for months before becoming symptomatic. According to family members, the boy did not inform his parents of the minor dog bite when it occurred late last year, leading to a critical delay in administering the life-saving post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) vaccine. By the time symptoms appeared this week, the infection had progressed to an incurable stage, highlighting the fatal consequences of untreated animal bites. Rabies Death in Madhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies of Rabies in Datia Despite Receiving Multiple Doses of Anti-Rabies Vaccine.

Teenager Contracts Rabies and Exhibits Dog-Like Behaviour 4 Months After Dog Bite

अचानक लड़का कुत्ते की तरह भौंकने लगा। मिर्जापुर के करन को 4 महीने पहले कुत्ते ने काटा। दिव्यांग पिता सिर्फ 2 डोज रेबीज वैक्सीन लगवा पाए थे इस लिए कुछ दिनों बाद लड़का कुत्ते की करने लगा। परिवार ने पहले मंदिर घुमाया फिर अस्पताल ले गए। डॉक्टर ने रेबीज के लक्षण बताते हुए कहा पूरा… pic.twitter.com/FSARwHMTK0 — Ankit Yadav (@Ankitydv92) March 14, 2026

Horrors of Rabies: Late Appearance of Symptoms

Medical experts explain that the rabies virus travels along the nerves to the brain. Depending on the location of the bite and the viral load, symptoms can take anywhere from a few weeks to over a year to manifest. In this case, the four-month delay between the bite and the onset of symptoms gave the family a false sense of security.

The teenager's father, who works as a priest at a local temple, described the harrowing moment his son began fearing water and making animal-like noises. "We didn't know he was bitten until he started behaving abnormally," he stated, urging other parents to take even minor scratches seriously. Gujarat Rabies Case: Man Seen Crawling on All Fours, ‘Barking’ and Attacking Family in Banaskantha, Hospitalised (Watch Video).

Mirzapur Boy Contracts Rabies: Medical Prognosis

Upon arrival at the Kachhwa health facility, doctors immediately recognised the classic signs of rabies. Because the disease is virtually 100% fatal once symptoms appear, the medical team is currently focused on palliative care to keep the patient as comfortable as possible.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Mirzapur has advised that all individuals who were in close contact with the boy's saliva or wounds also receive the anti-rabies vaccine as a precautionary measure.

Rabies: Importance of Immediate Vaccination

Rabies is a vaccine-preventable viral disease, but it requires immediate action. The WHO recommends washing any animal bite wound with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes followed by a full course of the Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV).

Once the virus reaches the brain and the patient begins showing signs of "furious rabies", which includes agitation, hallucinations, and barking-like spasms, medical science has no known cure. This case serves as a stark reminder of the "silent" threat posed by the virus.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).