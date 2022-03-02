Etharkkum Thunindhavan aka ET is the upcoming Tamil film starring Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead. Directed by Pandiraj, the trailer gives a glimpse of the action thriller and it promises to be a mass entertainer. It shows how crimes are done against women and how Suriya’s character fights for them. The background score too elevates every scene in the trailer and makes it a perfect watch.

Watch The Trailer Of Etharkkum Thunindhavan Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)