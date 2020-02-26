Tom Holland on Spider-Man's Exit From MCU: 'Future Was Still Very Bright With Sony'

Tom Holland as Spider-Man (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Millions of hearts were left broken when the production house Sony announced the departure of their character Spider-Man from Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. It meant that Spider-Man would appear only in Sony movies, but his journey with Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Iron Man and such would have come to an end. Thankfully, a new deal was struck between the two studios, and Spidey was back in MCU, for at least one solo film and one ensemble. Stan Lee 96th Birth Anniversary: How the Spider-Man Creator Came up With the Line 'With Great Power, Comes Great Responsibility'.

Tom Holland, the actor who plays the titular superhero, had jokingly said that he attended a call, while being drunk, with then-Disney CEO Bob Iger and cried. Fans speculate that this drunk call might have a role to play in the last-minute save. Now, while promoting his upcoming animated film, Onward, Tom has said that he is excited about the new future, but at the same time, he was confident about Sony's plans with Spider-Man outside the MCU.

While talking to MTV, he said, "The future for Spider-Man was still very bright with Sony. We had a really, really wonderful idea how we could sort of transition into a Spider-Man without the MCU. Tom Rothman and Amy Pascal were really confident that they were gonna do justice and make a film of the calibre that Spider-Man requires."

Honestly, we are not ready to see Spider-Man out of MCU just yet. There are a few loose ends that need to be tied. After which, Spidey is all yours Sony. The third part in the MCU-Sony Spider-Man series, following Homecoming and Far From Home, is in development. In a recent interview, Tom revealed that this time the production houses have not kept the plot details a secret from him.

"I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks ago and I know all the secrets. But I’ve also done about a thousand interviews so I know how not to spoil a movie anymore," he said.

Rumour has it that Tom Holland's Spider-Man might also appear in at least one of the two upcoming Sony movies - Jared Leto starrer Morbius or Tom Hardy starrer Venom 2.