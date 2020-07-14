ALT Balaji’s Gandii Baat, a Hindi web series that kicked off in 2018 boasts of a niche but dedicated fan base. The erotic web series with rural backdrop has brought recognition to many starlets. One such personality is Aabha Paul. The 30-year-old who made debut with 2013’s erotic-drama film, Kamasutra 3D shot to fame with Tamil film Taste. But she became a known face pan India with her bold act in Gandii Baat franchise’s third season, Gandi Baat 3. Adding to this is her Instagram account filled with smoking hot photos, sexy topless pics, and videos. No wonder, search engine platforms are flooded with Aabha Paul hot photos, Aabha Paul Instagram, Aabha Paul FB, Aabha Paul sexy pics, Aabha Paul topless photos, and more.

Aabha Paul featured in the second episode of Gandi Baat Season 3, titled “Harpreet Weds Harpreet”. She played the role of Mamiji and had created a storm online with her racy performance. But we are here to talk about Aabha Paul, who has hit the jackpot as a social media personality. The sexy bombshell has almost 650 K followers on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. And she leaves no stones unturned in enticing her fans with her titillating, lusty and sensual photos, and videos.

So, what exactly does her Instagram feed look like? Be warned for many of you may find it salacious, but they are in no way a deterrent for her ardent followers. Aabha has flaunted her famous curves in skimpy bikinis, chiffon sarees, sexy adult role play costumes, lingerie, baby doll nightwear and so on. On several occasion, the Gandi Baat girl leaves very little to one’s imagination. You can check that for yourself in below posts. WARNING: These hot pics of sexy Aabha Paul may tempt you to follow her on Instagram.

1. Aabha Paul Looking Hot in Yellow Saree (Kind of)

View this post on Instagram Hello everyone 🙋🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial) on Sep 4, 2019 at 11:46pm PDT

2. Trust, Everyone to See You!!

3. What U LUKIN AT??

4. In The Sexy Nurse Role Play Costume

5. Demure Act

6. Jab Tu Tik Tok Tik Tok Chalti Hai

7. Virtual Date Invite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial) on Jul 7, 2020 at 10:33pm PDT

8. Drop The Pants or Not

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial) on May 29, 2019 at 10:37pm PDT

9. *Insert Some Hot Caption*

10. Raise a Toast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aabha Paul (@aabhapaulofficial) on May 19, 2019 at 10:35pm PDT

11. From Gandi Baat 3

Speaking about her acting career, she was once quoted saying, “I am very versatile in my delivery as per the needs of the role. As long as I can contribute to the project, I am flexible to all roles. Certainly, you can be the strongest influence on the audience as long as you do your best in the given role.” She added, “Skill and talent are needed for all roles. You cannot impact viewers if you are not involved fully in the role. You need to feel a part of that role. Now whether that role is of an actress or any other... as long as I am doing my best as per the needs of the script, I am sure I can make the best impact as an actor.”

