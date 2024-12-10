The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded the statement of actress-model Gehana Vasisth on Monday (December 9) in the money laundering case involving businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra. The ED questioned her for more than six hours for her suspected role in the production and distribution of pornographic content through a mobile app named Hotshot. Raj Kundra was summoned by the ED in the same case, but he dodged both summons. Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Gehana Vasisth Reveals Shocking Details About Businessman After ED Grills Actor-Producer for Over 6 Hours.

Gehana Vasisth Discloses Shocking Details About the Case

During her interrogation with the ED, Gehana Vasisth shared some startling details about the case. In an interview with IANS, the actress confirmed that she never directly met Raj Kundra and communication between them took place through Umesh Kamath. She also shared details about the location where their meetings were held and mentioned that 'Viaan Industries' was written at the entrance. Gehana added that she noticed a family photo of Raj Kundra on the premises, which she considered a significant link in the story. She further disclosed receiving three lakhs per film, and the payment was made to her bank account.

Gehana Vasisth

Gehana revealed that the company closed in November 2020, and she met Raj Kundra for the last time in January 2021. Kundra was later arrested in July 2021 on charges of producing and distributing pornographic content. Gehana Vasisth was also arrested in February 2021 afterMumbai Crime Branch raided a bungalow in Madh Island.

Who Is Gehana Vasisth?

Gehana Vasisth, whose real name is Vandana Tiwari, was born in 1988 and is a native of Chirimiri, Chattisgarh. After completing her engineering, she started off as a model and was featured in more than 80 advertisements. Gehana also went on to win the Miss Asia Bikini in 2012. Apart from modelling and acting, she also worked as a television presenter for a short time, making her acting debut with Filmy Duniya. She also appeared in a few Telugu movies in item numbers. Her most notable work comes in Ektaa Kapoor's series, Gandii Baat, where she appeared in the third season. Gehana Vasisth Sexy Bedroom Video: Telugu Actress Poses Seductively in Black Bra and Low-Waist Pants in New Instagram Reel.

Gehana Vasisth was asked to attend another round of questioning by the ED today, December 10.

