Actress Nehal Vadoliya, known for her roles in OTT shows like Gandii Baat and Dunali, accused legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai of sexual misconduct in a recent interview. The 31-year-old actress claimed that when se visited the director's house, he tried to kiss her on the lips. Subhash Ghai cryptically addressed these allegations through a post on social media.

Nehal Vadoliya Accuses Subhash Ghai of Sexual Misconduct

During an interview with Galatta India, Nehal Vadoliya revealed that her ex-boyfriend was Subhash Ghai's manager, and he had taken her to meet him. However, the actress shared that what started as a casual meeting with wine turned uncomfortable after Ghai called her "very sexy." She said that the remarks were made in the presence of her boyfriend, which made her really uneasy.

She alleged that Ghai later followed her to the washroom. "As soon as I came out, Subhas ji entered that room. I thought he wanted to go to the washroom. There came a point where he came so close that I was completely shocked. His eyes were closed. When I moved aside, his lips touched my cheek. He kissed me, and I told my boyfriend that he was about to kiss me on the lips."

Nehal further shared that she was furious over her now ex-boyfriend for taking her to the place. She said, "I told him, 'Where have you brought me? You are his manager, meaning you already knew all these things. First, we have to get out of here and I dont trust you either right now." Nehal shared that the incident left her in deep shock, and she also ended her relationship with her boyfriend.

Subhash Ghai Pens Cryptic Post Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

After Nehal Vadoliya made the serious allegations against Subhai Ghai, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle on Monday (September 29) and shared a cryptic post, which appears to be addressing the same. Sharing a picture of plants, he wrote, "Tho its the duty of all senior experts to help n guide kids in their profession if they come to you for help. But today it's scary to meet unknown guys where they want to be seen in social media with right or wrong statements just for publicity. God bless them. A Mutual respect is first thing in making a respectful career."

Subhash Ghai Reacts to Nehal Vadoliya’s Allegations?

Apart from Gandii Baat and Dunali, Nehal Vadoliya has also starred in shows like Imli, Jalebli Bai and Mastram.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

