Aabha Paul, born on August 7, 1987, is an Indian actress and model recognised for her work primarily in Hindi cinema. She gained notable attention for her role in Kamasutra 3D (2013), directed by Rupesh Paul, which was featured at the Cannes Film Festival. The XXX star’s popularity surged with her appearances in various sensuous web series and films, including a prominent role in the ALT Balaji series Gandii Baat in 2019. Aabha Paul's commanding social media presence, stunning personality and amazing career highlights make her a fan favourite.

Aabha Paul's Age, Career and Achievements

Aabha Paul, 37-year-old XXX star began her career in the entertainment industry as a model in 2005, and her early success was marked by winning the Miss Delhi beauty pageant in 2006. She ventured into acting with a minor role in the 2010 film Veer, which starred Salman Khan, though her scenes were ultimately cut from the final version of the film.

In 2017, the XXX star expanded her repertoire to Tamil cinema with the film Taste. Her career continued to evolve with the launch of her app in 2020, which garnered significant interest, reaching over one lakh downloads. The same year, she starred as Sarita Nair in the erotic drama Mastram.

Aabha's role in the series Lolita PG House (2021) and her appearance in Namkeen by Abhay Shukla further solidified her standing in the industry. She also featured in the series Hai Taubba on ALT Balaji, where her performance was particularly well-received.

Aabha Paul’s Personal Life

Aabha Paul hails from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. She completed her schooling at Shri Hans Inter College High School and pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree. She is one of four siblings.

‘XXX’ Star’s Social Media and Public Persona

Aabha Paul is active on social media, where she shares hot and sexy glimpses of her professional work and personal life. Her Instagram reels and posts frequently highlight her involvement in films and music videos, keeping her fans engaged and updated on her latest projects.

Through her diverse roles and dynamic presence both on-screen and online, Aabha Paul has carved out a distinctive place in the Indian entertainment industry.

