A new reality show called House Arrest has premiered online. The show, which aims to compete with Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss, is hosted by none other than Ajaz Khan. The actor, who himself was a participant on the Salman Khan-hosted show during its seventh season, adds an interesting twist to the new show. Ever since the teaser for the Ullu show was released online, the internet has been buzzing with curiosity about the show's concept and the people participating. If you're looking for a bold and spicy dose of entertainment, House Arrest might be the perfect show for you. From the trailer to streaming details, let’s dive deeper into the show. ‘Show Ke Liye Hai’: Netizens REACT to Ajaz Khan’s Leaked MMS ‘Threesome’ Video, Call It Publicity Stunt To Promote ‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Actor’s Upcoming Ullu Show ‘House Arrest’ – WATCH.

‘House Arrest’ Teaser

In the two-second trailer of House Arrest, host Ajaz Khan introduces us to his new reality show, where " gangsters, YouTubers, influencers, and beautiful women all come together under one roof." As we are shown introductory promos of the participants, Ajaz Khan further says, "The people coming to my house aren't just normal; they are a little crazy." If you think the show won’t be as dramatic and controversial as it sounds, let us inform you that you might be wrong. Wait until we introduce you to the contestants.

Watch the Teaser of ‘House Arrest’:

‘House Arrest’ Contestants

Ajaz Khan's bold reality show House Arrest features actors who are associated with the Ullu platform in their previous shows, including Sarika Salunkhe, Aabha Paul, Humera Shaikh, Muskaan Agarwal and Jonita D'cruz, among others. Actor Rahul Bhoj is also participating in the show. Based on the teaser, it looks like the contestants will be confined to one place and forced to live together, leading to constant drama that will keep the viewers hooked. The show has nine girls and three boys in total.

Watch the Latest Promo of Ajaz Khan’s ‘House Arrest’:

When and Where To Watch ‘House Arrest’?

If you eagerly waiting to watch Ajaz Khan's House Arrest, let us inform you that the reality show premiered on Friday, April 11, on the Ullu App. You need to buy a subsciption on the app to avail the service. If you're eagerly waiting for some spicy drama packed with heated fights and thrilling twists, grab a subscription and start watching the new reality show now

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2025 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).