Abhinav Kohli Claims Palak Tiwari’s ‘Clarification’ Post Was 'Deleted and Re-Inserted', But Looks Like He Needs Some Fact Check (View Posts)
Abhinav Kohli has been dropping one bomb after another with regards to his troubled life with ex-wife Shweta Tiwari. It all started with news of how Shweta Tiwari had filed a domestic violence complaint with the police against Abhinav. It was being reported that Abhinav would harass Palak, pass unsavoury comments and show her obscene videos and that was why Shweta had lodged a complaint against her husband. Shweta Tiwari Calls Abhinav Kohli's Claims Of Living Together A 'Lie', Abhinav Claims Shweta Did Not File Any Police Complaint (View Post).
However, what followed was Palak's clarification that Abhinav had never physically molested her. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Palak revealed that it was not mother Shweta but herself who was subjected to domestic violence. Palak had written how while Abhinav never touched her, he did pass inappropriate and disturbing remarks, things one would never expect or want a 'father' to say. ' Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Clarifies: ‘Abhinav Kohli Never Physically Molested Me’.
However, in his string of pardafash that Abhinav has been indulging in for a while, he shared a series of posts claiming that Palak had deleted that post from Instagram and reinserted the post again. Shweta Tiwari's Ex Abhinav Kohli Maintains They Are Still Living Together, Says 'We're Not Separated'.
Check Out Abhinav's Posts Backing His Claims Below:
Of Palak Deleting Instagram Post:
Proof Of Palak Deleting Her Post:
1. Original placement of the black picture when post was there. 2. When black picture was removed the page looked like this. 3. The black picture is back but technology failed the reinsertion and the new black picture gets placed in a different set of photos. One online portal had also verified the post is missing and a friend had mentioned even in the comments that Palak had deleted the post and it was because of that friend I got to know she had deleted the post. The photos are chronologically placed on top
Deleted Post:
Re-Inserted Post:
TBH, all the screengrabs look quite different and not just us, but Abhinav's followers are also confused. However, we want to give the fact check that Palak does not seem to have deleted her post dated August 12, 2019 and in fact, one scroll through her Instagram shows the post dated August 12, 2019 only.
Check Out Her Post Below:
Firstly, i would like to thank everyone who’s reached out to express their concern and support. Secondly, i would like to address and clarify a few things out of my own rectitude: The media does not have the facts and they never will. I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother. As a reader of the news its often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone’s household you’re writing about, someone’s life you’re discussing. Many of you fortunately haven’t even dealt with something of such heinous proportions, and hence you have no right to comment, discuss or paint someone else’s image through your biased, misinformed views. It’s beyond disgusting and its time that i stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person i know and since out of all of us I’m the only person who’s witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters. Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this caliber or even believing it, its imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your “father”. Seeing our lives through social media, reading about us in the papers can only tell you so much about our struggles, but never enough to comment on them. Today as a proud daughter, I’m here to tell you that my mother is the most respectable individual that I’ve ever come across, the MOST self sufficient, one who’s never required or even had a man provide for her and has always taken the social standing of a “man” in both the families that we’ve been a part of.
Also, Instagram does not have a feature wherein one can delete an existing post and get it re-inserted back into their account later on and that too at the same date as the original post.
In a conversation with Tellychakkar, Abhinav told the portal, "I have a few questions why did Shweta lie that SHE complained on the 11th Aug, why was the narrative changed to domestic violence over time and why Palak deleted her post? Why Palak deleted her post raises so many questions now? Time will tell. The words of her post are etched on my heart and deleting a post will not erase the scars. Shweta calling me Cancer and poison were painful but when Lovu (Palak) said that her mother used to go to parent-teacher meetings it was worse." Well, this whole saga turns confusing and keep twisting with every single day.
