Abhinav Kohli Claims Palak Tiwari’s ‘Clarification’ Post Was 'Deleted and Re-Inserted', But Looks Like He Needs Some Fact Check (View Posts)

Abhinav Kohli has been dropping one bomb after another with regards to his troubled life with ex-wife Shweta Tiwari. It all started with news of how Shweta Tiwari had filed a domestic violence complaint with the police against Abhinav. It was being reported that Abhinav would harass Palak, pass unsavoury comments and show her obscene videos and that was why Shweta had lodged a complaint against her husband. Shweta Tiwari Calls Abhinav Kohli's Claims Of Living Together A 'Lie', Abhinav Claims Shweta Did Not File Any Police Complaint (View Post).

However, what followed was Palak's clarification that Abhinav had never physically molested her. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Palak revealed that it was not mother Shweta but herself who was subjected to domestic violence. Palak had written how while Abhinav never touched her, he did pass inappropriate and disturbing remarks, things one would never expect or want a 'father' to say. ' Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Clarifies: ‘Abhinav Kohli Never Physically Molested Me’.

However, in his string of pardafash that Abhinav has been indulging in for a while, he shared a series of posts claiming that Palak had deleted that post from Instagram and reinserted the post again. Shweta Tiwari's Ex Abhinav Kohli Maintains They Are Still Living Together, Says 'We're Not Separated'.

Check Out Abhinav's Posts Backing His Claims Below:

Of Palak Deleting Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram Lovu why would you delete this post from your Instagram? A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024) on Jun 12, 2020 at 9:24pm PDT

Proof Of Palak Deleting Her Post:

Deleted Post:

View this post on Instagram 2) Removed A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024) on Jun 13, 2020 at 3:01am PDT

Re-Inserted Post:

View this post on Instagram 3) Reinserted. A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024) on Jun 13, 2020 at 3:02am PDT

TBH, all the screengrabs look quite different and not just us, but Abhinav's followers are also confused. However, we want to give the fact check that Palak does not seem to have deleted her post dated August 12, 2019 and in fact, one scroll through her Instagram shows the post dated August 12, 2019 only.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Also, Instagram does not have a feature wherein one can delete an existing post and get it re-inserted back into their account later on and that too at the same date as the original post.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar, Abhinav told the portal, "I have a few questions why did Shweta lie that SHE complained on the 11th Aug, why was the narrative changed to domestic violence over time and why Palak deleted her post? Why Palak deleted her post raises so many questions now? Time will tell. The words of her post are etched on my heart and deleting a post will not erase the scars. Shweta calling me Cancer and poison were painful but when Lovu (Palak) said that her mother used to go to parent-teacher meetings it was worse." Well, this whole saga turns confusing and keep twisting with every single day.

