Actress Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband (now we are not so sure) Abhinav Kohli was recently at the receiving end of hate when he posted a video of Shweta bumping into her Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Fahmaan Khan. Abhinav had simply tagged Shweta Tiwari in the caption section, which led to fans bashing him for indirectly linking Shweta and Fahmaan. However, when a portal got in touch with Abhinav, he had a very different tale to tell. Shweta Tiwari Finally Opens Up On Her Separation With Abhinav Kohli, Says 'That’s One Part of My Life Which Has Gone Bad'.

"I would request you guys to be patient. There will be more such posts and videos coming out in the future for a clearer picture. I wouldn’t want to talk much about it right now, but yes, there will be more posts in the near future for the viewers to have clarity. And for the record, Fahmaan and Shweta didn’t just bump into each other. It was a planned meeting below my residence," Abhinav had told Tellychakkar. Abhinav Kohli’s Mother Rubbishes Claims That Son ‘Sexually Harassed’ His Step Daughter, Reveals Shweta Tiwari Wanted a Divorce.

Video Of Shweta and Fahmaan:

However, in another article that the portal did, Abhinav had revealed to them that he and Shweta had not yet parted ways and were living together. "We're not separated. We are staying together." WAIT... WHAATT??! Well, we are confused as you and probably all readers of this story are right now. We honestly don't know what to believe here. Shweta had filed a complaint of domestic harassment on Abhinav few months back.

