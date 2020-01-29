Abhinav Shukla Files Complaint of Cheating, Fraud and Extortion Against Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Makers Over Non-Payment of Dues (Details Inside)

Drashti Dhami and Abhinav Shukla in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Back when actor Abhinav Shukla had joined the cast of Colors' controversial show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, fans were overjoyed for that would mark the union of the hunk with his Geet co-star Drashti Dhami. And while Abhinav's role was intended to be a short one and not as short as a cameo, he was to be a part of the show for a good few months and later make an exit, which happened. However, a report in Bombay Times has now revealed the drama that unfolded behind Abhinav's exit and the ensuing drama. Good News For Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Fans: The Show To Return To Television!.

Abhinav Shukla has approached the criminal court and filed a case of 'cheating, fraud and extortion' against the makers of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Comall and Sujoy Wadhva, for non-payment of dues for almost two months.

Despite two years of the show and his track in the show ending, the report read that Abhinav Shukla's contract with the show had a clear clause that mentioned that Abhinav was to be given a month's notice in advance before his track comes to an end. The report read, "He joined the show in mid-May 2018, and things went smoothly for the following few months. However, on October 27, 2018, he received a mail from the production house, stating that his contract had been terminated with immediate effect and he would no longer be a part of the show."

The report also mentioned that apart from the breach in contract, Abhinav was also not paid his dues for the months of October and November. And after trying to negotiate with the makers through various other options, Abhinav decided to go the legal way against the producers, Comall and Sunjoy Wadhwa. Happy Birthday Abhinav Shukla: 10 Hot Pictures of the Actor That Will Make You Go Weak in the Knees.

Abhinav's lawyer told Bombay Times, "Besides many other issues, including misinforming and misleading the channel that Abhinav wasn’t available for the shoot, thereby compelling them to cast another actor as his replacement, the production house has even breached the contract by going against the clause under which Abhinav had to be compulsorily given a termination notice of a month in advance about his exit. He worked during the month of October 2019, for which he hasn’t been paid. He hasn’t got his dues for the month of November as well, as stipulated in the contract. He even approached the channel and the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) and a meeting was held between CINTAA and the Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC), representing the two parties. However, the solution provided in the meeting wasn’t respected by the production house. Left with no other option, he moved criminal court for registration of an FIR for the offences of cheating, fraud and extortion. The next hearing is in February."

The daily spoke to producer Comall Wadhwa who told them, "We have not received any communication till date on any complaint being filed by anyone against us or our company." And she also refused to comment on the non-payment issue.