The whole country is mourning the loss of 26 innocent civilians killed in a horrifying terror attack in Kashmir. On April 22, terrorists opened fire on tourists who were enjoying time with their families and loved ones at a popular spot in the Pahalgam region—in broad daylight. According to witnesses, the terrorists asked the tourists about their religion before shooting them dead. Several celebrities have expressed their sadness and anger over the traumatising incident. Television actor Abhinav Shukla shared a thought-provoking post on social media, highlighting the lack of "jazba" among people in response to the tragedy. ‘I Recited Kalma Louder, Terrorists Turned Around and Left’: Assam University Professor Debasish Bhattacharya Survives Pahalgam Terror Attack by Reciting Islamic Verse.

Abhinav Shukla Criticises Bollywood, Left Wing and Gen Z

Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle on Thursday, April 24, Abhinav Shukla didn’t hold back while expressing his views on how different sections of society often make excuses whenever a tragic attack occurs in the country. Citing the neighbouring country, Pakistan, as an example, despite its economic and political challenges, we lack the "jazba" (spirit/ passion) that they show.

Abhinav Shukla Reacts to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Absolutely Heart breaking ! Punish the culprits ! Hit Hard ! pic.twitter.com/AwTM6EKC5P — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) April 22, 2025

He wrote, "I have seen hundreds of those Pakistani street videos where an interviewer asks common people about India and 99% Pakistanis reply 'To kya !! Bharat bada desh hai, Atomi Taakat hai, Zayada Kamyab hai PAR HUM MAIN JAZBA HAI'.

He further added about the response of Bollywood, Woke, Left Wing, Media and Gen Z when some terror attacks took place in the country. Talking about Indians, he wrote,

"1. Woke: It's all political conspiracy, terrorists are misleading youth.

2. Left Wing: It's all because of the hatred spread by the Right Wing.

3. Gen Z: Bro, what happened was sad, I don't wanna see any video or talk about it... not my vibe bro.

4. News Media : Sabsey pehley hum laiye hain aap key liye badi khabar…

5. Bollywood: What happened is so cowardly, all we want is peace… may everyone heal!"

He concluded his note by asking a question, "BHAI HAMARA JAZBA KAAHAN HAI? SIRF FAUJ Hi Jazba Dikhaaye?" (Where is our spirit? Is it only the Army's responsibility to show the spirit?) Pahalgam Terror Attack: Allu Arjun, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Other Celebrities Condemn Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abhinav Shukla on Lack of ‘Jazba’ Among Indians

I have seen hundreds of those pakistani street videos where an interviewer ask common people about India and 99% Pakistanis reply “ To kya !! Bharat bada desh hai, Atomi Taakat hai, Zayada Kamyab hai PAR HUM MAIN JAZBA HAI” And We Indians 1.) Woke : Its all political conspiracy… — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) April 24, 2025

From Akshay Kumar to Allu Arjun, actors across different industries in India condemned the terror attack and offered condolences through emotional posts on social media. Not just them, Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan, Mawra Hocane and Hania Aamir also voiced their grief and extended condolences to the victims' families.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).