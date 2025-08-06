Mumbai, August 5: Popular television couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, revealed how they patch up after fights. During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the lovebirds were asked how they handle disagreements. Speaking to IANS, Rubina said that while some issues can be solved in a few hours, others take a few days, with some requiring even more time. "We decide how much energy a problem deserves depending on its nature," she explained.

Sharing his views, Abhinav added, "Problems come in different shapes, sizes, and timings. But in our case, just like Rocky (Rocky Jaiswal), I always say, “Whatever you say, baby.” That line has now become famous." The 'Chotti Bahu' actress was also asked if she believes in discussing everything with her partner. To this, Rubina said, "Avoid is a strong word, and I’ve never done that. Avoiding is a no-no, but discussing absolutely everything is also not wise in a relationship." Rubina Dilaik’s Most Glamorous Photos: Stunning Style Moments From The Indian TV Actress.

"Sometimes it’s better to leave certain things as they are after understanding them," she added. Revealing if she and Abhinav believe in ignoring fights, Rubina denied, saying, "Ignoring is not the way. Now we’ve learned to pick our battles. Some fights need to be resolved thoughtfully, while others are too trivial to give importance to." The 'Shakti' actress further pointed out that the key is to know what matters at what point in time. Bottle Baba aka Hari Dham Sarkar on 'Laughter Chefs' VIDEOS! Viral Godman's Hilarious Banters With Rubina Dilaik, Ankita Lokhande and Others Go Viral.

‘Abhinav Ka Chal Raha Hai Camera Ke Saath Chakkar’

Rubina also opened up about her decision to join the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga” alongside her husband. Disclosing why she agreed to do the show after becoming a mother, she shared that the concept resonated with her current phase in life and gave her a chance to explore a new dynamic with her husband Abhinav on screen. “After becoming a mother, I wanted to spend more time with my husband. I wanted to have some fun, so I took up this show," Rubina shared.

